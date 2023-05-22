A child walks among graves on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parades, celebrations, memorial services and specials for military members are all a part of Memorial Day, honoring U.S. service members that gave their lives in sacrifice to our country.

These are some of the events honoring service members in our region, and stores offering discounts to service members for Memorial Day:

Events

Memorial Day Celebration in Bossier City, La.

Date: May 29 | Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: The Blake at Bossier City

The VFW Post 5951 commander and honor guard will perform at the ceremony. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided.

Memorial Day Event in Red Chute, La.

Date: May 29 | Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Hill Crest Memorial Park Amphitheater

Representatives of area veterans, organizations and active duty military members will lay wreaths and retired Lt. Colonel George Finck will serve as guest speaker.

Memorial Day Celebration at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Date: May 29 | Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Keithville, La.

Join the Memorial Day Celebration at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial Day Special in Many, La.

Date: May 26 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Sabine Speedway

Join one of Americantowns Media’s top 10 Memorial Day celebrations in Louisiana. Enjoy high-octane racing and festivities.

Memorial Day Celebration in Natchitoches, La.

Date: May 29 | Time: 9:00 a.m. (Veterans Park), 10:00 a.m. (Downtown)

Location: Historic Downtown Natchitoches Riverbank Stage

Honor service members with patriotic music, taps, and a color guard presentation. Take a tour of Veterans Park and enjoy the show downtown.

Memorial Day Service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Texarkana, Texas

Date: May 29 | Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Hillcrest Cemetery

Pay tribute to fallen heroes with a Memorial Day service, including a National Moment of Remembrance.

Memorial Day Celebration at Historic Jefferson Railway in Jefferson, Texas

Date: May 27 | Time: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Historic Jefferson Railway

Enjoy a narrated historical day tour, and active military personnel ride for free.

Memorial Day Celebration at Four States Arena in Texarkana, Ark.

Date: May 26-29 | Time: 8:00 a.m. (May 26) – 5:00 p.m. (May 29)

Location: Four States Arena

Experience the Memorial Day Circuit and the Stanford Happening Memorial, organized by the Arkansas Quarter Horse Association.

Memorial Day Service at Miller County Court House in Texarkana, Ark.

Date: May 29 | Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Miller County Court House

Attend the Memorial Day Service followed by a service at the Korea/Vietnam Memorial.

Memorial Day Service at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Ark.

Date: May 28 | Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Memorial Gardens

Remember fallen heroes and assist in placing flags on veterans’ graves.

Numerous businesses also offer discounts and deals to service members on Memorial Day weekend. Here are some of the Memorial Day Weekend freebies and deals available in the region, according to Military.com and Living on the Cheap.

Discounts

Applebee’s

Offer: Get a FREE movie ticket (up to $15) to see Top Gun: Maverick with a dine-in purchase of $25 or more. Get two tickets with a purchase of $50 or more. Offer ends June 12.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Offer: Military service members receive a 10% discount with the Heroes Discount. Valid all year long.

Jimmy John’s

Offer: Save $5 on an order of $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20. Valid Monday through Friday after 5 p.m. and all day on Saturday and Sunday. Offer ends July 5.

Outback Steakhouse

Offer: All service men and women receive a 10% discount on their meal every day, including Memorial Day, with the Heroes Discount.

Olive Garden

Offer: Enjoy an extra take-home entrée for just $6. Choose from a selection of delicious options. Perfect for enjoying over the holiday weekend.

Academy Sport + Outdoors

Offer: Active-duty military and veterans get 10% off their entire purchase online or in-store from April 30 to July 4.

Discount Tire

Offer: Discount Tire is proud to honor and thank active duty members, military veterans and reserves with a 5% discount.

Rack Room Shoes

Offer: Rack Room Shoes offers a 20% discount off your entire purchase in stores on Memorial Day to anyone with a military ID.

Sleep Number

Offer: Sleep Number is offering exclusive military discounts including 20% off most smart beds, bases, furniture and bedding. Offer ends June 5.

Walgreens

Offer: Veterans, service members and their families can take 20% off eligible regular price items with myWalgreens in store only May 26 through 29.

Surge Entertainment

Offer: Enjoy a special offer of 15% off all day. This deal is valid for bowling and sporting simulator rentals on May 29.