SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans’ Day is right around the corner, and events across the ArkLaTex are ready to support and celebrate our vets. Here are some of the largest parades, memorials, and resource fairs happening in the ArkLaTex.

Restaurants are offering free meals and retailers across the country offer discounts and freebies for veterans.

Bossier City, LA Vets for Vets Warrior Run

Sat. Nov 5

Teague Parkway Boat Launch, Bossier City, LA

5K begins at 8:00 a.m.

Fun Run begins at 7:45 a.m.

Proceeds help military veterans through voluntary services.

Bossier City, LA Vets for Vets Day Bike and Car Show

Sat. Nov 5

Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City, LA

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $15.

Bossier City, LA Veterans’ Day Monument Unveiling

Fri. Nov 11

Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier City, LA

11:00 a.m.

Bossier City, LA Louisiana Vet Fest

Fri. Nov 11 – Nov 13

BeauJax Crafthouse, Bossier City, LA

Shreveport, LA 2022 Veterans’ Parade

Sun. Nov 13

Louisiana State Fairgrounds, Shreveport, LA

Begins at 2:00 p.m.

Free parking and admission to the State Fair for all military, veterans and their families all day.

Shreveport, LA 2022 Veterans’ Honor Ceremony

Sat. Nov 12

Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, Shreveport, LA

Begins at 5:00 p.m.

Free parking and admission to all military, veterans and their families

Shreveport, LA Veterans’ Day Ceremony

Thurs. Nov 10

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shreveport, LA

11:00 p.m. – noon

Featuring the Shreveport Vet Center, BAFB Honor Guard, USMC Bravo Company, Floyd Baxter Red River Detachment and cake-cutting ceremony.

Hope, AR Honoring All Who Served

Fri. Nov 11

Old Courthouse Lawn, Hope, AR

Begins at 11:00 a.m.

New Boston, TX Veterans’ Day Parade

Fri. Nov 11

Downtown area, New Boston, TX

Begins at 10:00 a.m.

Service at Veterans’ Memorial Wall following the parade.

Texarkana, TX Hiring Red, White and You

Thurs. Nov 10

Texarkana Convention Center, Texarkana, TX

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Connects veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses to employers across Texas.

Texarkana, TX Texarkana Veterans’ Day Parade

Sat. Nov 12

East Broad & Hazels Streets

Begins at 11:00 a.m.

Honoring the Medal of Honor & Purple Heart Recipients.