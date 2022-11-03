SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans’ Day is right around the corner, and events across the ArkLaTex are ready to support and celebrate our vets. Here are some of the largest parades, memorials, and resource fairs happening in the ArkLaTex.
Restaurants are offering free meals and retailers across the country offer discounts and freebies for veterans.
NW Louisiana / SW Arkansas / East Texas
Bossier City, LA
Vets for Vets Warrior Run
Sat. Nov 5
Teague Parkway Boat Launch, Bossier City, LA
5K begins at 8:00 a.m.
Fun Run begins at 7:45 a.m.
Proceeds help military veterans through voluntary services.
Bossier City, LA
Vets for Vets Day Bike and Car Show
Sat. Nov 5
Margaritaville Resort Casino, Bossier City, LA
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Admission is $15.
Bossier City, LA
Veterans’ Day Monument Unveiling
Fri. Nov 11
Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier City, LA
11:00 a.m.
Bossier City, LA
Louisiana Vet Fest
Fri. Nov 11 – Nov 13
BeauJax Crafthouse, Bossier City, LA
Shreveport, LA
2022 Veterans’ Parade
Sun. Nov 13
Louisiana State Fairgrounds, Shreveport, LA
Begins at 2:00 p.m.
Free parking and admission to the State Fair for all military, veterans and their families all day.
Shreveport, LA
2022 Veterans’ Honor Ceremony
Sat. Nov 12
Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, Shreveport, LA
Begins at 5:00 p.m.
Free parking and admission to all military, veterans and their families
Shreveport, LA
Veterans’ Day Ceremony
Thurs. Nov 10
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shreveport, LA
11:00 p.m. – noon
Featuring the Shreveport Vet Center, BAFB Honor Guard, USMC Bravo Company, Floyd Baxter Red River Detachment and cake-cutting ceremony.
Hope, AR
Honoring All Who Served
Fri. Nov 11
Old Courthouse Lawn, Hope, AR
Begins at 11:00 a.m.
New Boston, TX
Veterans’ Day Parade
Fri. Nov 11
Downtown area, New Boston, TX
Begins at 10:00 a.m.
Service at Veterans’ Memorial Wall following the parade.
Texarkana, TX
Hiring Red, White and You
Thurs. Nov 10
Texarkana Convention Center, Texarkana, TX
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Connects veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses to employers across Texas.
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana Veterans’ Day Parade
Sat. Nov 12
East Broad & Hazels Streets
Begins at 11:00 a.m.
Honoring the Medal of Honor & Purple Heart Recipients.
OK wide
VeteranWorks Virtual Job Fair
Fri. Nov 4
virtual
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Connects veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses to employers across Texas.