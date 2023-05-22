LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of bikers were seen in Longview and Bossier City on Sunday on their way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“All these guys gave some, but some gave all and you just can’t put a price on that,” said Jim Bruner, president, Brother’s Keeper Motorcycle Club Longview Chapter.

Hundreds of bikers, veterans, and families of soldiers are currently making their way to the memorial.

“We recognize all of our fallen service members, especially those who are POWs out of Vietnam and those who were killed in Vietnam,” said Warren Williamson, a ride ambassador for Run for the Wall Southern Route.

Warren Williamson a ride ambassador with Run for the Wall says they do this to remind people of all those that served our country. He says he remembers a conversation he had with a mother of a fallen soldier and how precious this trip was to her.

“She was immediately in tears because she didn’t realize that there were still so many people out there that cared so much about our fallen service members,” said Williamson.

Aaron Ross who goes by Hoss is taken the ride in honor of his wife’s uncle who lost his life in WWII.

“We’ve got his purple heart at our home and we guard it, I’ve always been fascinated with that because I’m a marine veteran myself and it’s just close to home and close to my heart,” said Aaron Ross “Hoss”, a rider with Run for the Wall.

Hoss wants to make sure his sacrifice is never forgotten.

“I don’t think people understand the gravity of what people do when they give up their life and in these situations, you know,” said Ross.

The bikers will be in Washington, D.C. by Memorial Day weekend and then will make the walk to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“The wall is something to remember, it’s just it’s unbelievable if you’ve ever had a chance to go to the wall, it’s just unbelievable at the experience that you feel as a vet to know that all these people gave their lives for us to be able to be here today in a free country,” said Bruner.

“We pay our respects to all 58,000 who were on the wall,” said Williamson.

The group passed through Bossier City Sunday on their way to Monroe, where they will ride by the General Chennault Museum and Monroe City Hall.