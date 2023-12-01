BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The STRIKEWERX Innovation Lab in Bossier City is planning to grow in support of the Air Force Global Strike Command’s mission.

STRIKEWERKX innovation hub is expanding its physical footprint by nearly 2,000 square feet and will feature new equipment, plus new capabilities such as augmented reality and virtual reality headsets. New computers designed for modeling and simulation, plus a 3D printer and a handheld 3D scanner are all components of the hub’s plans. They’ll also be building a new meeting area that has teleconferencing capabilities.

Rendering of the future upgrade at STRIKEWERX provided by the Cyber Information Center.

Russ Mathers, the director of STRIKEWERX, said their goal has always been to support innovation within WFGSC via collaboration between industry and Airmen.

“This new space will do that with an emphasis on software and digital needs with an eye towards physical prototyping capabilities,” said Mathers.

The Innovation Lab was created to allow Airmen to experience the latest AR/VR and work with programs to develop physical solutions. The additional space in the lab will help connect Airmen with industry and academia.

Dr. Donna Senft, AFGSC Chief Scientist, said the innovation lab will grow the capabilities of the innovation arm at STRIKEWERX.

“We recognize that for the innovation culture to continue its growth in the command, we need to give it room for Airmen to explore new technologies and software they may have heard of but never seen before.”

Aaron Finne has been added to the staff in preparation for the expansion. He retired from the Air Force earlier this year and is excited about the Innovation Lab’s new capabilities.

“I was fortunate in my Air Force career to pursue innovative solutions and joining STRIKEWERX allows me to continue helping our airmen on a larger scale,” said Finney.

Work should be completed by summer 2024.