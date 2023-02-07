WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A bill recently introduced to the United States House of Representatives seeks to reinstate and backpay service members removed from the military for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13) and Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-02) introduced the Troop Return of Overdue Payment Act to Congress.

According to a press release from Rep. Jackson, the TROOP Act would provide for the reinstatement of all service members who were “unjustly and unconstitutionally removed from the military due to refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The bill would also provide for service members removed from the United States Armed Forces to receive back pay from the time they were removed from service to the time they are reinstated.

“As a retired Rear Admiral and member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am proud to join my friend from Florida in introducing the TROOP Act,” Rep. Jackson said. “Protecting our servicemembers from the current administration’s relentless attacks is a top priority for me.”

Rep. Jackson said 8,400 servicemembers were discharged from the U.S. military for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, something he calls dangerous and unjust.

“At a time when recruitment numbers are at an all-time low, President Biden chose to endanger our national security, which is unacceptable,” Rep. Jackson said. “I fully endorse the reinstatement of all qualified servicemembers with full back pay and benefits.”

According to a press release, Rep. Cory Mills of Florida and Rep. Mike Ezell of Mississippi have cosponsored the legislation introduced by Rep. Jackson and Rep. Dunn.

“As the son of a veteran, the father of a veteran, and a veteran myself, I understand and appreciate the sacrifices servicemembers and their families make in defending our freedoms,” Rep. Dunn said. “Giving this pay and the option to be reinstated is long overdue. I’m proud and honored to do my part to fight for our servicemembers and their families.”