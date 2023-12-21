BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A master sergeant on Barksdale Air Force base is spearheading a project to change how our airmen could handle dangerous situations.

Dominic Garcia, the Emergency Management Flight Chief for Barksdale’s 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, pioneered a project to create robot dogs that can help our airmen by detecting dangers and entering rugged terrain.

Garcia’s inspiration for the project came from his experiences during his deployment to Syria in 2017. Struggling to readjust upon his return, he set out to develop a better way to protect canine teams from dangers during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear missions.

Master Sgt. Dominic Garcia, the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight chief, and Atom the Robot dog sit in a field while they listen for feedback from their team Nov. 6, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Garcia and his team were testing the distance of the range by using the speakers on Atom to pick up sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)

Atom the robot dog stands as he waits for the next command to walk around the perimeter of a field Nov. 6, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Atom is equipped with a detector to detect Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear materials (CBRN) threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)

A team from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron monitors Atom the robot dog while remote controlling him Nov. 6, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Master Sgt. Dominic Garcia, the Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight chief, started integrating his two robot dogs Atom and Chappie with his new team when he moved to Barksdale earlier this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)

Master Sgt. Dominic Garcia, the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight chief, observes Atom the robot dog while he coaches his teammates as they remote control the robotic canine Nov. 6, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Garcia and his team test the range and capabilities of Atom in different environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)

In 2019, he began developing the new robot dogs through the Air Force Work Project. The program connected Garcia with Ghost Robotics to build his vision.

Garcia and his team received a significant boost when they were awarded 1.24 million dollars through the Silver Award Grant in 2022. The funding helped complete the production of two robotic dogs for testing.

The rigorous tests focused on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN) functions, such as navigating radioactive sites at Kirtland Air Force Base’s Defence Nuclear Weapons School. They tested the ability of the robotic dogs to detect threats, communicate the data and maneuver through difficult terrain at the Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah.

Garcia believes the robotic dogs could be a crucial asset to protect airmen’s lives and minimize the need to expose them to hazardous missions. They could also help the mission by providing more manpower for the tasks.

While the robotic dogs are still in the research and development phase, Garcia is excited about their potential impact in the field.