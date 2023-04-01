BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and leaders from Shreveport, Bossier City, and the armed forces attended the to bring awareness to prevention and also resources available to those who need them.

Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler and Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux were on hand for the proclamation signing.

Organizers of the 5K said they want survivors to know about all the available resources.

The theme for The theme of Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2023 is “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity.”

The campaign calls on all individuals, communities, organizations, and institutions to change themselves and the systems surrounding them to build racial equity and respect.

Laura Weaver, Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, said knowing that there is a community of support goes a long way in a victim deciding whether or not they should report a sexual assault.

“Picture this. You are a person who has experienced some trauma, and maybe you are trying to decide whether or not you are going to seek help or report, and you are wondering whether or not you are going to be supported. Then you see an event like this with local leadership, our on-base leadership, and all these people coming out to support the cause that could mean a lot to that person.”

According to RAINN, the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network, an American is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds. Every nine minutes, that victim is a child, and only 25 out of 1,000 accused perpetrators will go to prison.

To learn more about Sexual Assault Awareness and Month (SAAM), visit RAINN, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center NSVRC, or a sexual violence victims advocacy organization near you.