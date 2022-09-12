$665 thousand in grants given to support East Texas veterans (Source: Texas Veterans’ Commission)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Six organizations serving veterans across East Texas received $655,000 in grants Thursday.

Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance Chair and Air Force veteran Kimberlee Shaneyfelt presented the grants to organizations serving approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families. The VCF East Texas Region covers from Lamar to Bowie County, along the Louisiana border to Jefferson County.

Funds from these grants support many veterans and military families in the ArkLaTex, including:

The Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center received $50,000 to provide supportive services for veterans, veteran dependents, and surviving spouses across 12 counties. This includes Bowie, Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, and Titus Counties in the Ark-La-Tex. Community Healthcore offers preventative, short-term services for youth and their families, including skill-based training, community resource links, crisis intervention, and more.

One hundred thousand dollars went to the East Texas Council of Governments for transportation programs and services in 14 counties across the region. The services support veterans, surviving spouses, and veteran dependents in East Texas, including Marion, Harrison, and Panola Counties.

Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity accepted a $200,000 grant for the Housing for Texas Heroes program. This provides veterans and surviving spouses in Harrison, Gregg, and Upshur Counties with home modification services.

Other East Texas organizations receiving funds include:

The Salvation Army of Lufkin, serving Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties, accepted $100,000 to provide financial assistance services to veterans, veteran dependents, and surviving spouses.

TVC awarded $200,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Smith County to provide home modification services to veterans and surviving spouses.

Ark-Tex COG accepted $5,000 to provide veterans in Lamar County with transportation programs and services.

These grants are part of an overall program totaling $31 million in grants awarded to over 120 organizations across Texas. The funds are estimated to assist more than 22,000 veterans.