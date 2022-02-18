Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team

Mark McKay, Vice President
Glynn Duncan, Director of Sales
Terri Cobb, Human Resources Director
Marcus Stroud, News Director
Marissa Diaz, Digital Director
Casey Ryan, General Sales Manager
Johhny Norris, Digital Sales Manager
Eric Sullivan, Local Sales Manager
Shelli Briery Murphy, Marketing/Creative Services Director

