NBC 6 taking you behind the scenes of the 2022 Wonderland Of Lights

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Join KTAL NBC 6 as we take you on a LIVE holiday look at Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas on Thursday, December 7th, starting at 5 pm.

Get behind the scenes with a tour of Santa’s Workshop, horse-drawn carriage rides, Wonderland Express train, vintage carousel, performance by the ETBU Choir, ice skating, and so much more.

Take in the Lights

Watch a Hallmark movie come to life as you stroll through downtown Marshall, one of the 10 most magical Christmas towns in Texas.

Grab dinner with family, and shop for treasures in local shops.

Enjoy in-store events or one of these special events*:

Wednesday, November 22 (5:30 pm): Courthouse Lighting Ceremony

*Please note that the 2023 calendar of events is subject to change due to inclement weather and additional events added.

Wonderland of Lights Map

Aerial shot of 2022 Marshall Wonderland of Lights (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BUY TICKETS HERE!

Or scan the below QR code with your phone’s camera to buy tickets now!

Spreading Cheer Since 1987

In 1987, the Marshall community was experiencing its worst local economy in its history, with unemployment skyrocketing to 20%. George S. Smith, then Marshall News Messenger Editor, was crossing the square and imagined the historic courthouse strung with lights. He returned to the newsroom and wrote “Picture this: Marshall’s square, every tree, every bush…the Harrison County Courthouse Museum…a Gigantic Christmas Tree…businesses around the square…decorated in tiny white lights. It could be a spectacle that would rival any other Christmas lighting scene in this area, think about it. We could make it happen.” A few months later, a Marshall native living in France received a copy of the editorial and responded with a check enclosed for $25,000 and the simple note, “Have your wish.”

Over the years, the festival has grown to include an outdoor ice-skating rink, vintage carousel, train, and a collection of tiny houses making up Santa’s Village. Additional weekly special events are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike – though the 1901 Historic Harrison County Courthouse, adorned in millions of white lights, remains the crown jewel.

