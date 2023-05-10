(Loving Living Local) – Local craft cocktail artisan Paul Loggins and bar manager at successful Shreveport restaurant, Zuzul Coastal Cuisine joins Susan in the kitchen. The restaurant focuses on fresh, sustainable dishes inspired by coastal Latin America, as well as classic favorites. With Loggins’ expertise, a drink menu that distinctly highlights the flavor of the food has been created.

A Passion for the Science of Cocktails

In the interview, Loggins shares his love for the science of cocktails. He often dives deep into the history, region, and detailed tasting notes that bring his creations to life. As he puts it, “Chef (Balderas) is a classically trained French chef, so the cocktails are always going to support that, in addition to creating interesting and unique fusions.”

The Unique Fusion of Cultures and Flavors

Born and raised in Mexico, Chef Balderas brings his own history to the food. The restaurant itself has an open-air feeling, featuring hand-crafted Talavera ceramic tile, an open kitchen, and a large, covered patio. This unique fusion of cultures and flavors creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience for guests.

Zuzul Coastal Cuisine serves lunch and dinner from Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations are not required but highly encouraged. To learn more about the restaurant and its unique menu, visit their website or stop by for an unforgettable dining experience.