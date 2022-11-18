(Loving Living Local) – With holiday resolutions around the corner, here is a healthy recipe to add to your shopping list: Mandarin Orange Salad.
From the Kitchen of The Salad Lab and Casey Ryan
Ingredients:
- 8 Cups Spinach
- 1 ½ cups shredded purple cabbage
- 1 cup Rotisserie Chicken
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 1 diced avocado
- 1/3 cup red onion
- 1/3 cup sliced almonds
- 1 large can of Mandarin oranges- drained
Dressing:
- ½ cup orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)
- 1 Tbsp orange zest
- 2 Tbsp Balsamic vinegar
- ¼ tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 small shallot chopped
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)
- 1 clove garlic crushed
- 1 Tbsp Lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste.
Directions:
- Lay the washed and dried spinach in a bowl
- In individual piles place the following: cabbage, chicken, carrot, avocado, red onion, almonds, and mandarin oranges
- Toss with dressing
- Can add red beets as well
- Enjoy!