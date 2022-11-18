(Loving Living Local) – With holiday resolutions around the corner, here is a healthy recipe to add to your shopping list: Mandarin Orange Salad.

From the Kitchen of The Salad Lab and Casey Ryan

Ingredients:

  • 8 Cups Spinach
  • 1 ½ cups shredded purple cabbage
  • 1 cup Rotisserie Chicken
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 1 diced avocado
  • 1/3 cup red onion
  • 1/3 cup sliced almonds
  • 1 large can of Mandarin oranges- drained

Dressing:

  • ½ cup orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)
  • 1 Tbsp orange zest
  • 2 Tbsp Balsamic vinegar
  • ¼ tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 small shallot chopped
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)
  • 1 clove garlic crushed
  • 1 Tbsp Lemon juice
  • salt and pepper to taste.

Directions:

  • Lay the washed and dried spinach in a bowl
  • In individual piles place the following: cabbage, chicken, carrot, avocado, red onion, almonds, and mandarin oranges
  • Toss with dressing 
  • Can add red beets as well
  • Enjoy!