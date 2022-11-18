(Loving Living Local) – With holiday resolutions around the corner, here is a healthy recipe to add to your shopping list: Mandarin Orange Salad.

From the Kitchen of The Salad Lab and Casey Ryan

Ingredients:

8 Cups Spinach

1 ½ cups shredded purple cabbage

1 cup Rotisserie Chicken

1 cup shredded carrot

1 diced avocado

1/3 cup red onion

1/3 cup sliced almonds

1 large can of Mandarin oranges- drained

Dressing:

½ cup orange juice (freshly squeezed is best)

1 Tbsp orange zest

2 Tbsp Balsamic vinegar

¼ tsp Dijon mustard

1 small shallot chopped

2 Tbsp honey

1 tsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)

1 clove garlic crushed

1 Tbsp Lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste.

Directions: