Sci-Port is set to premiere an intriguing documentary titled “Wings Over Water” on its Laser IMAX Dome screen. The film, narrated by Michael Keaton, captures the epic journeys of bird families.



Tickets and showtimes for the film can be found on Sci-Port’s website.

A Journey from the Ice Age to the Present Day

The documentary takes viewers back to the end of the last Ice Age, when retreating glaciers left behind interconnected rivers, lakes, and wetlands across North America’s heartland. These waterways continue to serve as vital migratory paths for a diverse range of wildlife, including millions of birds.

“Wings Over Water” beautifully showcases these birds’ remarkable behaviors and their annual migration to raise their young. The film emphasizes the critical role humans can play in conserving these habitats and ensuring these migratory paths continue to thrive.

Captivating Narration by Michael Keaton

Keaton, known for his passionate advocacy for North America’s native wetlands, lends his voice to this beautiful film. His soothing narration enhances the viewing experience, making audiences feel as though they’re flying alongside these awe-inspiring birds.

Diane Clark, Executive Director for Sci-Port, highlights Keaton’s fervor in his narration. “He is so passionate in his approach and in his narration,” said Clark during a recent interview.

An Immersive Laser IMAX Dome Experience

The film was made explicitly for IMAX, promising an unparalleled viewing experience. The Goodman IMAX Dome Theatre at Sci-Port, the only domed theatre in the state & one of less than a dozen in the United States that screens feature length Laser IMAX films on a dome, offers viewers a unique opportunity to be fully immersed in the beautiful imagery of the film.

Clark notes that while some may initially feel a bit of dizziness due to the immersive nature of the IMAX dome experience, this sensation is temporary. Once viewers acclimate, they find themselves enveloped by the stunning visuals of the film.

Behind the Scenes

The film utilized various filming techniques, including drone footage, to capture intimate scenes of the birds in their natural habitats. In some instances, filmmakers recreated natural environments to film scenes such as ducklings in a pond.

A Film for All Ages

“Wings Over Water” is suitable for all ages. It focuses on encouraging the continued proliferation of these bird species and does not contain any scenes of hunting or other potentially distressing content.

The film is not just entertaining but also educational, aiming to increase awareness about our environment and the importance of conserving our resources.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary documentary, now showing at Sci-Port’s Goodman IMAX Dome Theatre. Experience the marvels of migratory birds as you’ve never seen them before.