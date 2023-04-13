The 8th Annual Wine Festival is coming together to support the Alzheimer’s Alliance and Our Place Day Respite Center. The festival will feature 27 wineries, a beer booth and live music to raise funds for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.



“Our event is much more than just a wine festival. It’s also a way for families to come out and have fun, while supporting local businesses and this important cause,” said Terrie, the event organizer.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance serves over 17,000 individuals in 22 counties, providing support services and referrals for those enduring the effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Our Place Day Respite Center gives caregivers a break while offering social engagement and cognitive stimulation for their loved ones in a safe environment. Research shows that, for every day of rest provided to caregivers, 23 days extend their lifespan.

Alzheimer’s disease does not discriminate, affecting families of all economic and social backgrounds. The Alliance aims to make the difficult caregiving process less painful through education, resources and support groups. The organization endeavors to empower independence and provide compassion for both patients and families along the journey with Alzheimer’s.

They will hold 8th Annual Wine Festival May 6 at Spring Lake Park to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Alliance and Our Place Day Respite Center. The event will feature 27 wineries, a beer booth, local food, shopping and live music.

The future holds immense promise and hope for the Alzheimer’s Alliance and Our Place Day Respite Center, which are moving forward with caring for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. However, the organizations need the community’s support and partnership to develop innovative programs, enhance service delivery and make a profound difference. Attendees are asked to show their commitment to the mission by donating or volunteering. By working together, communities can create a future of improved Alzheimer’s support and resources for everyone.