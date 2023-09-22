(Loving Living Local) – Shreveport Commons, the vibrant cultural district and the recent recipient of the 2023 Society of America Travel Writers Phoenix Award, has exciting news to share. Shreveport Common Day is set to take place on Saturday, September 23, and Wendy, the Executive Director of Shreveport Common, joined the conversation to shed light on this fantastic event.

Starting at 11:00 AM, the day kicks off with a community gathering to discuss recent assessments, developments, and the ongoing work in the area. The aim is to raise awareness of the positive changes happening in the district and to gather ideas from the community.

The event is open to everyone, making it a perfect opportunity to explore Shreveport’s rich history and architectural heritage.

Shreveport Common’s remarkable achievements have garnered attention and accolades, including being named the number one community development-marked property in the nation by the National Development Council in 2015. The district continues to receive recognition, with the recent Phoenix Award.

Shreveport Common’s impact extends to tourism, with self-guided tours available on their website and the option to arrange guided tours. The district’s growth and development contribute to a brighter future for the city, fostering a thriving ecosystem that benefits the entire community.

For more information about Discover Shreveport Common Day, you can follow them on Facebook and visit their website at shreveportcommon.com. The website provides a map of all the buildings and tours, ensuring you won’t miss any of the exciting opportunities to explore this vibrant cultural district.