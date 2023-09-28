(Loving Living Local) – After seven years in the business, Well+Fed started as a small venture at the farmers’ market almost a decade ago.



Located at 678 Egan St., what began as a modest idea has blossomed into a community icon, proudly serving as the only dine-in vegan restaurant in Shreveport and Bossier.

Their commitment to inclusivity and catering to people of all backgrounds and ages has fostered a welcoming and family-like atmosphere.

With a diverse menu that includes everything from Impossible Patty Melts to beans and rice and Korean beef substitutes, this restaurant has become a beloved local gem that continues to grow and evolve.

Located in a charming century-old house, it’s part of a vision for a more walkable district in the area, contributing to its unique character. Open every day except Sundays and Mondays, Well+Fed offers delicious vegan options that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.