(Loving Living Local) – In a recent interview, Yolanda Williams, a dedicated advocate of Lifeshare, passionately discussed the importance of blood donation and the upcoming ‘United We Give’ blood drive. This event, which is set to be one of Lifeshare’s biggest drives, underscores the critical role that each one of us can play in saving lives within our community.

Yolanda emphasized that becoming a blood donor is not just an act of giving; it’s a commitment to making a difference in someone’s life. With every donation, you have the potential to save multiple lives. In times of catastrophe, this can prove invaluable, as the need for blood often spikes during such instances.

Key Insights from the Interview:

The 'United We Give' Blood Drive: This drive is one of the major events organized by Lifeshare. The team puts a great deal of effort into its execution, seeking donations throughout the community. The main event will be held in Shreveport.

Professionalism and Expertise: The process of blood donation is handled by professionals who are skilled at ensuring the experience is as comfortable as possible for donors. Even those who may not be fond of needles can rest assured that they are in capable hands.

Sponsors of the Event: The 'United We Give' blood drive is sponsored by Lifeshare and United Way. They are also excited to welcome a new restaurant sponsor to the event.

Event Timing and Promotion: The drive will be held from June 30th to July 3rd, coinciding with the Fourth of July weekend. Flyers and promotions will be made available to inform the community about the location and timing of the event.

Yolanda’s connection with Lifeshare is personal and profound. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact blood donations can have. As she aptly put it, her work with Lifeshare is driven by “passion and purpose.”

Whether you’re a regular donor or considering donating for the first time, your contribution can make a world of difference.

So, this Fourth of July weekend, why not take a moment to give back to your community in a truly meaningful way? Look out for the Lifeshare trucks, roll up your sleeve, and join the ranks of lifesavers. Your donation could be the gift of life for someone in need.