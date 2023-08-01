(Loving Living Local) – Title Boxing Club in Shreveport is not just a gym, it’s a fitness community that combines intense workouts with an empowering atmosphere. The club offers a unique approach to fitness, providing a high-energy, fun environment where members can get fit, build confidence, and learn self-defense techniques.

During a recent interview, the staff at Title Boxing Club shared insights into the value of their boxing-focused fitness programs and the benefits they offer to members of all fitness levels.

A Unique Approach to Fitness

The staff at Title Boxing Club pointed out that their gym offers a less mundane approach to fitness compared to traditional gyms with elliptical machines and treadmills. They likened the experience to going to a club, where members can have fun while bettering themselves.

Boxing for Beginners

First-time visitors need not worry about being thrown into the deep end. The club ensures beginners are well-prepared before they start their boxing journey. New members are taken through each punch and warmed up before being introduced to the coach. The aim is to ensure everyone knows what they’re doing before they hit the floor.

Variety of Classes

Title Boxing Club offers four different classes to keep workouts diverse and exciting. They offer a beginner’s class, a regular 45-minute boxing class, kickboxing, and a more advanced class that incorporates weight lifting. Members are free to choose any class they wish to attend, providing flexibility to cater to individual fitness goals and preferences.

Special Membership Offer

The club is currently offering a special membership for $120. They also offer varying rates depending on the frequency of visits per month, allowing members to pick a plan that works best for them.

Empowering Women

While boxing may traditionally be associated more with men, the staff at Title Boxing Club pointed out that they actually have more female members. They believe that boxing can be particularly empowering for women, providing not only a great workout but also valuable self-defense skills.

Conclusion

Title Boxing Club in Shreveport is more than just a place to work out. It’s a community that offers a unique, fun, and empowering approach to fitness. Whether you’re a seasoned boxer or a complete beginner, there’s a place for you at Title Boxing Club. So why not give it a try? With their new special offer, now is a great time to join.

For more information, visit Title Boxing Club on East 70th Street in Shreveport. Get ready to burn those carbs, build your confidence, and maybe even feel like you could smash anything with your newfound boxing skills!