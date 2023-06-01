(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton interviewed Brent Smith, owner of Title Boxing Club in Shreveport. They discussed the upcoming Fit for Life Expo, where Title Boxing Club will showcase their unique boxing and fitness classes.

What to Expect at the Fit for Life Expo

At the Fit for Life Expo, attendees can expect an exciting and informative experience. Title Boxing Club’s entire staff, including their skilled coaches, will be present to provide guidance and answer questions. In addition to cool gifts and equipment demonstrations, there will also be live boxing technique demonstrations by their amazing coaches, showcasing the engaging and effective workouts offered at Title Boxing Club.

Title Boxing Club: More Than Just Boxing

Title Boxing Club goes beyond traditional boxing by offering 45-minute classes that combine eight rounds of boxing with a new format that includes four rounds of weight lifting for muscle building. This innovative approach to fitness allows participants to burn up to 400 calories in just 45 minutes, providing a highly effective and engaging workout experience for people of all fitness levels.

Benefits of Boxing

Boxing offers numerous benefits, such as improved coordination and the opportunity to train like a professional boxer without actually getting punched. Furthermore, this enjoyable and challenging form of exercise is suitable for all fitness levels, making it an accessible and attractive option for individuals seeking a new way to stay active and improve their overall health.

During the interview, Brent guided Susan through some basic boxing techniques, demonstrating the fun and engaging nature of their classes. Susan donned a pair of pink boxing gloves, exclusive to Title Boxing Club, and quickly felt her blood pumping as she practiced her jabs and hooks.

Experience Title Boxing Club at the Fit for Life Expo

If you’re curious about boxing as a form of exercise, the Fit for Life Expo is the perfect opportunity to explore what Title Boxing Club has to offer. With live demonstrations, helpful staff, and an inviting atmosphere, you’ll see firsthand how boxing can help you achieve your fitness goals.

For more information on Title Boxing Club and the Fit for Life Expo, visit Title Boxing Club’s website and Fit for Life Expo’s website. Don’t miss out on this exciting event where you can discover new ways to improve your health and well-being.