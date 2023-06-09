(Loving Living Local) – Nicole McGowan introduced us to her bartender and manager Ashlyn for a delicious drink at the Bourbon Bar. This stylish new bar offers a really rare experience that includes beer, wine, spirits, and liquors, along with a cozy atmosphere for patrons to enjoy.

Why Visit the Bourbon Bar?

There are a lot of things that set the Bourbon Bar apart from other establishments in the area:

Variety: Although it’s called the Bourbon Bar, they offer a wide range of beverages, from beer and wine to various spirits and liquors.

Atmosphere: The Bourbon Bar provides a comfortable and upscale environment for patrons to relax and socialize without being too loud or crowded.

Specials: They feature daily specials on beer, bourbon, and other beverages, making it a great place to unwind after a long day.

Activities: The bar offers entertainment options like video poker, pool, and an outdoor patio for those who want a more interactive experience.

Meet the Team Behind the Bourbon Bar

Nicole introduced us to Ashlyn Anderson, the assistant manager at the Bourbon Bar. Ashlyn is responsible for the day-to-day operations, handling everything from crafting delicious cocktails to writing the signs by hand.

Impressive Bourbon Selection and Flights

The Bourbon Bar boasts an impressive wall of bourbon brands, including some rare and hard-to-find options. Patrons can sample multiple selections through their offered flights, allowing them to explore various flavors and profiles not just bourbon.

A Welcoming Outdoor Patio

The outdoor patio is a popular spot at the Bourbon Bar, offering an open-air space for patrons to enjoy their drinks. During the winter months, the patio is heated, ensuring a comfortable experience for guests all year round.

Convenient Location and Nearby Attractions

Located on Youree Drive, close to the LSUS campus, the Bourbon Bar caters to a group from all over the city. The owners also operate Daiquiri Express next door, providing a convenient option for those looking to grab something to go if they don’t want to stay for a drink.

Fun Events and Trivia Nights

The Bourbon Bar hosts a variety of events, including game nights, music bingo throughout the week and even trivia on Tuesdays. Patrons can test their knowledge while enjoying a drink in a beautiful atmosphere with friendly staff like Ashlyn.

The Bourbon Bar offers a unique blend of variety, atmosphere, and entertainment within a stylish setting. With its impressive bourbon selection, daily specials, and welcoming environment, it’s an ideal choice for anyone looking to unwind and enjoy a memorable night out in Shreveport.