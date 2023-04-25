Nestled in the quaint town of Jefferson, Texas, Calavera Homes offers a warm and comforting atmosphere for customers seeking unique and eye-catching home decor. Susan recently visited the store and spoke with Kristal Childs, Calavera Homes’ talented designer. Their conversation revealed a glimpse into the store’s distinctive approach to blending vintage, antique, and modern elements in perfect harmony.

As Susan walked through the store, she immediately noticed the warm and comforting ambiance that enveloped the space. Kristal attributes this to the careful incorporation of vintage and antique pieces with a modern twist. She believes that using a blend of styles allows each piece to shine and stand out, making them even more special.

Kristal’s creative partnership with Calavera Homes allows her to stay true to her passion for blending styles while also being a part of a larger team. She affectionately describes their partnership with Calavera leather as “peanut butter and jelly,” showcasing the seamless harmony between her design approach and the store’s overall aesthetic.

To find the special pieces at Calavera Homes, Kristal will go to extraordinary lengths. She’ll stop on the side of the road, knock on doors, or visit estate sales and flea markets to find hidden gems. Her grandmother, who taught her to always carry cash and a flashlight, was the one who sparked her love for vintage and antiques, reminding her you never know when you’ll find that perfect piece.

Kristal’s connection to Jefferson runs deep, as her grandmother was an antique dealer throughout East Texas and had a store in Jefferson as well. Returning to the town and being a part of the community has been a welcoming and rewarding experience for her. The community is equally delighted to have Kristal and Calavera Homes, offering a modern and charming shopping experience for locals and visitors alike.

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, Calavera Homes in Jefferson, Texas, should be at the top of your list. With its unique blend of vintage and modern styles, coupled with the creative talents of designers like Kristal Childs, you’re sure to find something that speaks to your heart and captures your imagination.