Recently, Loving Living Local opened their doors to Alex Wallace, Marketing Coordinator, and Deborah, Director of the Community for The Arc Caddo-Bossier, a nonprofit organization that caters to individuals with disabilities. They provide a multitude of services to the community, from the smells of freshly baked cookies in the child development programs, the sounds of learning in the employment services, and the feeling of comfort and security in the community living residential services.

The Child Development Center of the organization offers a unique opportunity for children, with and without disabilities, to learn and grow together in a safe atmosphere. They offer residential services, including community homes that provide individuals with disabilities the support they require, both physically and emotionally. Deborah, the administrator of the community homes, explains that they provide living quarters for 6 to 8 people in the Shreveport area, and they have approved one site for youth. The homes furnish residents with the tools to learn everyday skills such as meal preparation, transportation, and job searching.

This support is crucial for individuals with disabilities, enabling them to live as independently as possible. Deborah emphasizes the joy of seeing someone learn a skill and operate proficiently in that area, which not only benefits the individuals but also provides relief for their parents.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier relies on community support to continue providing its vital services, and during this time of year, the organization takes part in the Give for Good fundraising campaign. Early giving opened on Tuesday, two weeks before the official Give for Good Day on May 2nd. We can make donations to their general fund, or donors can choose specific divisions to support. The funds raised will help cover necessary expenses, such as facility renovations, program operations, and support for programs that receive no external funding.

Their commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities through inclusive services and community support is inspiring. To learn more about the organization or to make a donation, visit their Give for Good link and help make a difference in the lives of those they serve.