(Loving Living Local) – The Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards Festival is a unique event that brings together country music talents from all around the world to perform and compete in East Texas. The festival, held at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall, Texas, is an incredible opportunity for music lovers and enthusiasts to enjoy performances from international artists and celebrate the global love for country music.

Festival Schedule & Tickets

The festival will take place from October 19th to 22nd, 2023, with an exciting lineup of events each day.

Thursday, October 19

Parade of Flags – 4 – 4:30 PM

Classic Car/Red Carpet arrival of nominees – 5 – 6 PM

VIP Gala in the banquet room – 5 – 7 PM

Theater doors open – 6:30 PM

Competitive performances begin – 7:30 PM

Friday, October 20 & Saturday, October 21

Theater doors open – 6:30 PM

Competitive performances begin – 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 22

VIP Champagne Brunch in banquet room (VIP ticket holders and performers) – 2 PM

Awards Ceremonies (free to the public) – 3 PM

Photo ops and audience/performer interactions – 5:00 PM

Every night after the performances, attendees can continue the fun at the after parties in the beer garden and Rüeggenbach Brewery on the downtown square.

Tickets are available now at TexasSounds.org/tickets.

General admission to all three nights is $50, while individual night tickets are $20. A VIP Package is also available for $125, which includes preferred seating, access to the VIP opening night gala, catered evening meals with performers, and a Sunday Champagne Brunch.

The Heart of Country Music

In an interview, Preston Taylor, a representative from the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards Festival, shared interesting insights about the event and the global perception of country music. He mentioned a common myth that country music started in East Texas. Although not technically accurate, it’s widely believed around the world that East Texas is the heart of country music.

According to Taylor, every country musician in the world wants to do two things in America – record in Nashville and perform in East Texas. They see performing for a Texas audience as an opportunity to test their skills and talents against the world.

A Melting Pot of Talent

Taylor highlighted that the festival attracts musicians from all over the world, including South Africa, East Africa, and up to the Arctic Circle. These artists, despite being from different parts of the world, are incredibly talented at singing American-style country music.

This festival offers a unique opportunity to see these international artists perform live in a cozy little theater in Marshall, Texas. Each night features five to seven acts, providing a diverse range of performances for the audience to enjoy.

More Than Just Performances

The Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards Festival is more than just about the music performances. It’s a week-long celebration that includes a classic car parade, a flag parade representing the 34 different nations that have participated in the festival, outdoor activities, and much more.

The festival is a testament to the universal appeal of country music, showcasing how it has spread and influenced artists across the globe. It’s a fantastic opportunity to experience the rich diversity of country music and be part of a global cultural exchange. This event is not just a festival; it’s a tradition that keeps bringing people back year after year.

Don’t miss out on this amazing celebration of music! Get your tickets today and get ready for a memorable experience at the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards Festival.