(Loving Living Local) – Welcome back to Loving Living Local! In this segment, Susan Kirton visits Texarkana’s Baptist Bookstore, a one-stop-shop for all your religious and gift needs. Susan interviews James Crane, who shares insights about the store’s offerings and their newly renovated Bible Room.

A Comprehensive Bible Room Experience

James Crane explains that the Baptist Bookstore’s new Bible Room is the largest dedicated Bible room in the country, offering customers a personal shopping experience. With various versions available, including King James, New King James, NIV, and Spanish Bibles, customers can find the perfect fit for their needs. The store also provides a wide selection of Bible covers and markers to complement their purchases.

Personalized Gifts for Every Occasion

In addition to their extensive Bible selection, the Baptist Bookstore offers personalized gifts for every occasion. Customers can take advantage of in-store engraving services, with free engraving for items purchased at the store. From coffee mugs to garden items, the store has something for everyone.

Supporting Local Churches

With a century of experience, Bogard Press understands the needs of the community and strives to meet them. The store offers a wide range of materials for Vacation Bible School and Sunday School programs, catering to the needs of local churches.

Explore the Baptist Bookstore in Texarkana

The Baptist Bookstore offers a variety of products to suit every customer’s needs. From cards and music to garden items and flags, there’s something for everyone. Visit the store today to explore their extensive selection and find the perfect gift for any occasion.

