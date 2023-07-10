(Loving Living Local) – As we embrace the warmth and outdoor activities that summer brings, it’s crucial to be aware of the potential health risks that come with the season. Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with Dr. Matt Young at Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital about the dangers of insects, heat exposure, and how to stay safe during summer.

Beware of Ticks

One of the smallest creatures can pose some of the biggest health threats in summer – ticks. According to Dr. Young, tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease, Spotted Fever, and Ehrlichiosis can be very devastating. To prevent tick bites, he advises wearing light-colored clothes when you’re out in the environment, as they make it easier to spot ticks on your body.

Remember, ticks are not just found in the woods; they can also be present in your backyard. Removing a tick within 24 hours can prevent these diseases, so always check yourself after spending time outdoors.

Heat Exposure: From Cramps to Heatstroke

Heat exposure is another significant concern during summer. It starts with heat cramps, where large muscles start cramping, and progresses to heat exhaustion, characterized by excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, and a fast heart rate.

The most severe stage is heatstroke, which can impact mental capabilities, causing confusion and loss of consciousness. With a temperature above 103°F, heatstroke can be deadly and have lasting impacts on the body, including altered speech patterns or increased susceptibility to heat-related illnesses in the future.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, Dr. Young recommends working in the morning or late afternoon hours when the heat is not so intense. And of course, staying hydrated is essential.

Always Be Prepared

Preparation is key when it comes to summer safety. Wearing appropriate clothing, staying hydrated, and being vigilant about potential tick exposure can go a long way in preventing summer health hazards.

However, if something does happen, know that help is available. The team at Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital is ready to assist 24/7, 365 days a year.

Final Thoughts

Summer is a great time to enjoy the outdoors, but it’s crucial to be aware of the potential health risks. By taking a few precautions, you can ensure that your summer is filled with fun and free from health hazards. Remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

For more information on summer safety, or if you require medical assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital.