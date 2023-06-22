(Loving Living Local) – Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) offers an amazing opportunity for local musicians to showcase their talent and earn scholarships by joining the Soundwave Band. In a recent interview with Dr. Albert Jackson, the director of the Soundwave Band, Susan Kirton learned more about this fantastic program and the various scholarship opportunities available to students.

What is the Soundwave Band?

The Soundwave Band is a subsidiary of the Southern University Band in Baton Rouge. It consists of talented musicians from Shreveport and the North Louisiana area who are looking to take advantage of the numerous musical opportunities available to them. The band performs at various community events and provides a platform for young musicians to improve their skills and proficiency on their instruments.

Scholarship Opportunities

SUSLA offers scholarships to students who join the Soundwave Band. The deadline to apply for these scholarships is the first day of class, Monday, August 28th. There are four different levels of scholarships available:

Highest: Up to $2000 per semester

Next level: $1500 per semester

Third level: $1000 per semester

Fourth level: $750 per semester

These scholarships are available to instrumental players such as flutists, clarinetists, trumpeters, and more. To apply for the scholarships, visit susla.edu, go to the Departments tab, and select Student, Activities & Services.

Community Events and Performances

The Soundwave Band plays at numerous community events throughout the year. Some of these events include Mardi Gras Monday, where the band marches in the Mardi Gras parade, and the Bayou Classic in New Orleans. Being a part of the Soundwave Band not only helps students improve their proficiency in their chosen instrument but also keeps them up-to-date in case they want to transfer to another university.

Flexible Schedule and Important Dates

The Soundwave Band has a flexible practice schedule, with sessions held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are some important dates to keep in mind for summer and fall registration:

Summer and Fall registration are open now

Dr. Albert Jackson has been working with the Soundwave Band since 2017, helping students grow as musicians and providing valuable opportunities for them to showcase their talents.

Key Takeaways

SUSLA’s Soundwave Band offers talented local musicians a chance to perform at various community events and improve their skills.

Scholarships are available for instrumental players, with up to $2000 per semester offered for the highest level.

The deadline to apply for scholarships is the first day of class, Monday, August 28th.

Apply online at susla.edu by selecting Student, Activities & Services under the Departments tab.

The Soundwave Band provides a flexible practice schedule and performs at events such as Mardi Gras Monday and the Bayou Classic in New Orleans.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to hone your musical skills, perform at exciting events, and earn scholarships to support your education. Join SUSLA’s Soundwave Band today!