(Loving Living Local) – Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) has been making waves in the field of robotics and technology, pioneering an exciting program that’s inspiring a new generation of innovators. We had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Kenny Moses, the department head of engineering and technology at SUSLA, and Brandon Lacy, the Program Manager. Their insights shed light on this unique program that is not only fostering innovation but also making technological education accessible to all.

A Leap in Technological Education

The robotics program at SUSLA is an initiative that’s capturing the attention of many. Hosted during the summer for students in grades 8 through 12, the program offers hands-on experience with robotics and drones. Students have the opportunity to build, program, and fly drones, gaining practical knowledge that extends far beyond conventional classroom learning.

Dr. Moses shared how the program has tripled in population since its inception last summer, demonstrating a growing interest in technology among young learners. The school is also welcoming a new Chancellor, marking another milestone as she is the first woman to hold this position.

Practical Applications and Career Opportunities

The SUSLA robotics program doesn’t just stop at educating students about robotics and drones; it prepares them for real-world applications. From automation to construction, the skills acquired can be applied across various industries. In particular, the thriving film industry in the area provides a promising avenue for drone operators.

One of the instructors even runs an aerial videography company, using drones for home and building inspections and planning to integrate parts of the solar program to conduct solar site analyses.

Getting Involved

Whether you’re a high school student or an adult learner, getting involved in the SUSLA robotics program is straightforward and, importantly, free. All that’s required is filling out a free application. There are still spots available for interested students, and the Fall ’23 semester is now open for applications.

In addition to the enriching learning experience, the program also offers certificates for high school students, dual enrollment students, and adult learners. This not only equips students with valuable skills but also gives them an edge in their academic journey, allowing them to earn credits and potentially an associate degree while still in school.

Key Takeaways

The SUSLA robotics program is a unique learning opportunity for students interested in technology, offering hands-on experience with robotics and drones.

The skills acquired through the program have practical applications across various industries, including automation, construction, and film.

The program is free and open to both high school students and adult learners. It offers certificates that can contribute towards academic credits and an associate degree.

The program has seen significant growth since its inception, demonstrating a rising interest in technology among young learners.

If you’re interested in joining the SUSLA robotics program, visit SUSLA’s website to learn more and apply. With an emphasis on practical experience and industry-relevant skills, this program is a stepping stone towards a future in technology.