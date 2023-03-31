(Loving Living Local) – For a quick and easy delicious meal, try these enchiladas, you will not be disappointed.

From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan (really this is Dave’s recipe)

Ingredients:

Delicious enchiladas

1 box of taquitos (chicken or beef)

1 can of red enchilada sauce or verde sauce

2 cups of shredded cheese

Sour cream

Guacamole for garnish

Chopped cilantro

Chopped onions

Directions: