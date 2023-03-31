(Loving Living Local) – For a quick and easy delicious meal, try these enchiladas, you will not be disappointed.

From the Kitchen of Casey Ryan (really this is Dave’s recipe)

Ingredients:

Delicious enchiladas
  • 1 box of taquitos (chicken or beef)
  • 1 can of red enchilada sauce or verde sauce
  • 2 cups of shredded cheese
  • Sour cream
  • Guacamole for garnish
  • Chopped cilantro
  • Chopped onions

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees
  • Place the frozen taquitos in a single layer, placing four of them in the opposite direction to cover as much surface as possible.
  • Pour enchilada sauce over top and bake in a 400-degree oven for 20 minutes
  • Remove from the oven and evenly sprinkle about 2 cups of shredded cheese over top. Mexican blend or cheddar is a good choice.
  • Place the dish back in the oven for about 5 minutes, or until the cheese is gooey and melted.
  • Garnish with sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, and onions if desired.