Jason Williams, the head chef at Benchmark: American Brasserie, right here in Texarkana. Williams updates us on their last brunch event and future plans.

Mother’s Day Classics

Benchmark: American Brasserie is bringing back all the classics for its last brunch event on Mother’s Day. Customers can look forward to dishes like shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and more. They are even offering duck enchiladas in large portions for customers to take home and reheat at their convenience.

Cafe Lucille

Benchmark: American Brasserie will be opening a new restaurant, Cafe Lucille, in August in Downtown Texarkana. The restaurant will serve brunch every day of the week with options like quiche, salad, sandwiches, and more. In addition to brunch, customers can enjoy champagne, wine on tap, and specialty drinks like Bloody Mary in a private courtyard accommodating 40 guests.

Reservations are Highly Recommended

Mother’s Day is a popular event at Benchmark: American Brasserie and reservations are mandatory. The restaurant also recommends that customers make reservations on Friday and Saturday nights, in general, to make sure they are able to get a table. They fill up quickly!

A Cafe Named After a Daughter

Cafe Lucille is named after Jason Williams’s daughter, Lucille. They hope that the new restaurant comes out strong right out of the gate and establishes a reputation like Benchmark.

Join the Celebration

Benchmark: American Brasserie’s last brunch event is an opportunity for customers to enjoy classic dishes and appreciate the restaurant’s exceptional service. Book your reservation for Mother’s Day.

For more information and updates on the new Cafe Lucille, make sure to follow Benchmark: American Brasserie on their Facebook and Instagram pages.