(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton had the pleasure of being joined by Chef Cindy Johnson from Southern Faire in the kitchen, who shared her delicious summer soup recipes and discussed her upcoming cooking competitions. We will take a look into Chef Cindy’s culinary talents and her exciting journey in the world of competitive cooking.

Refreshing Summer Soup Recipes by Chef Cindy Johnson

Chef Cindy showed us how to make a delightful watermelon-based soup that is perfect for hot summer days.

Watermelon soup can be enjoyed as a drink or a light meal without any additional accompaniments.

The soup can be customized with ingredients like cucumber, jalapeno, and red onions.

With its sweet and salty flavors, the refreshing soup is an ideal summer treat.

Chef Cindy Johnson’s Upcoming Cooking Competitions

Chef Cindy is participating in two major cooking competitions, showcasing her culinary skills on both local and national stages:

Prize Fest: A well-known local festival featuring a series of dinners prepared by competing chefs. Chef Cindy has already completed her dinner, and the Golden Fork Society will decide which finalists advance to the competition during Prize Fest in October. National Competition with Carla Hall: Hosted by Food Network Chef Carla Hall, the winner of this contest will have the opportunity to cook with Carla, receive an advertisement, and win a financial prize. To support Chef Cindy in this competition, you can vote for her at https://favchef.com/2023/cindy-gleason-johnson.

How to Support Chef Cindy Johnson and Southern Faire

To vote for Chef Cindy in the national competition, you can use this link – https://favchef.com/2023/cindy-gleason-johnson or visit her Southern Faire Facebook page, where she posts daily updates and voting instructions. You can cast a free vote or make a donation to the Spirit Foundation, which supports chefs nationwide.

In addition to her competitive endeavors, Chef Cindy offers private dinners and caters various events. She also operates a beautiful event space at Elizabeth Avenue, perfect for hosting special occasions.

To learn more about Chef Cindy Johnson and her culinary services, visit her website at https://www.southernfaire.net/our-story.

Chef Cindy Johnson’s passion for creating delightful dishes and her dedication to showcasing her culinary talents in prestigious competitions make her a remarkable figure in local cooking scene. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from and support this talented chef, and remember to vote for her in the national competition!