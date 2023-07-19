(Loving Living Local) – Holly Tucker MPT and Lance Tucker MPT, have announced their decision to open a new Stretch Lab location in Shreveport. Their vision is inspired by the impactful benefits they’ve seen from assisted stretching studios.

Beneficial for All

Stretch Lab classes are inclusive and beneficial for everyone – young athletes, 90-year-olds, or anyone aiming to maintain activity levels or improve their wellness. They believe that such services are essential for promoting fitness, health, and pain reduction in the community.

Addressing Acute Injuries

While the Stretch Lab team is equipped to provide regular stretches and injury prevention techniques, they advise those with acute injuries to seek immediate consultation from their doctors.

Convenient Location

The new Stretch Lab will be conveniently located at Uptown Shopping Center in Shreveport, ensuring easy access for all.

Membership Enquiries

Interested individuals can become members by reaching out via phone, visiting the website, or connecting through social media. The anticipated opening date of the new Shreveport Stretch Lab is in early August.

Benefits of Stretching

Stretching goes beyond improving muscle length and range of motion – it also enhances overall body appearance and circulation. In line with its mission, Stretch Lab in Shreveport aims to offer comprehensive, informative, and helpful services to all its members, creating an environment where everyone can experience the benefits of stretching and lead healthier lives.