(Loving Living Local) – Starting the new year off right with healthier options to begin your day off right.

Healthy Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

8 oz spicy sweet turkey sausage or impossible sausage, removed from casing

2 scallions or 2 Tbsp chives

6 large eggs and 6 large egg whites

1/3/4 cup 1 % or other low-fat milk such as coconut, almond or oat

One 9 oz pkg frozen spinach, thawed and well-drained

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ c grated or shredded parmesan cheese

1 small or ½ of a large whole wheat baguette, but into ¾ inch cubes

Salt and pepper

Optional: tbsp red pepper flakes or cayenne to taste

Cooking spray

Instructions: