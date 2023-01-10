(Loving Living Local) – Starting the new year off right with healthier options to begin your day off right.
Healthy Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
8 oz spicy sweet turkey sausage or impossible sausage, removed from casing
2 scallions or 2 Tbsp chives
6 large eggs and 6 large egg whites
1/3/4 cup 1 % or other low-fat milk such as coconut, almond or oat
One 9 oz pkg frozen spinach, thawed and well-drained
¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ c grated or shredded parmesan cheese
1 small or ½ of a large whole wheat baguette, but into ¾ inch cubes
Salt and pepper
Optional: tbsp red pepper flakes or cayenne to taste
Cooking spray
Instructions:
- Heat a large non-stick skillet over med heat. Add the turkey and scallions and cook, breaking up any large chunks, until browned and cooked through. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly
- Whisk the effs, egg whites, milk and ½ tsp salt and pepper in a bowl until combined. All in all the other ingredients and distribute until everything is mixed and evenly coated.
- Spray a 3 quart casserole dish with cooking spray and spread the egg mixture evenly into the dish. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight.
- Preheat oven to 350 and bake uncovered until set and slightly browned, about 30 minutes.