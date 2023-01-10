(Loving Living Local) – Starting the new year off right with healthier options to begin your day off right.

Healthy Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

8 oz spicy sweet turkey sausage or impossible sausage, removed from casing

2 scallions or 2 Tbsp chives

6 large eggs and 6 large egg whites

1/3/4 cup 1 % or other low-fat milk such as coconut, almond or oat

One 9 oz pkg frozen spinach, thawed and well-drained

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ c grated or shredded parmesan cheese

1 small or ½ of a large whole wheat baguette, but into ¾ inch cubes

Salt and pepper

Optional: tbsp red pepper flakes or cayenne to taste

Cooking spray

Instructions:

  1. Heat a large non-stick skillet over med heat. Add the turkey and scallions and cook, breaking up any large chunks, until browned and cooked through. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly
  2. Whisk the effs, egg whites, milk and ½ tsp salt and pepper in a bowl until combined. All in all the other ingredients and distribute until everything is mixed and evenly coated.
  3. Spray a 3 quart casserole dish with cooking spray and spread the egg mixture evenly into the dish. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight.
  4. Preheat oven to 350 and bake uncovered until set and slightly browned, about 30 minutes.