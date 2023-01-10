From chaos to control! Professional organizer Darion Shelton of Every Little Thing Organizing can bring harmony to your home with some simple, but effective organizing tips. Darion suggests you start small, taking one area at a time. Remove everything from the space and put back only what’s needed. Sometimes, it takes an objective observer to help you sort through what’s needed and what can be discarded, creating storage options that will keep your items neat and within easy reach.
