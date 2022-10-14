(Loving Living Local) It’s that time when costumes, snacks, and favorite treats come out. This is no trick simply a treat for all of us to enjoy.

See the below recipe for Edible Amputated Skinned Hand:

16 oz cream cheese (room temp)

1 Tbsp fresh minced chives

1 Tbsp fresh minced parsley

1 Tbsp minced dill

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

5 prosciutto panini rolls

2 prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella rolls

6 slices prosciutto

Red Onion (use the thinnest outer section)

Instructions:

In a bowl combine cream cheese with herbs and spices, mix and set aside.

Lay a sheet of parchment paper down, trace your hand and lower arm then place another sheet on top so as to not cross-contaminate.

Lay down 5 piano rolls to match your finger tracings and two prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella logs to match your arm.

Add in your herbed cream cheese to fill the gaps then smooth out the imperfections.

Place prosciutto slices covering all of the cream cheese including between the fingers.

For the nails, using the thinnest slice of the red onion available, cut to the shape of 5 nails and secure with cream cheese.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4-5 hours. Once firm use a bench scraper to loosen the cream cheese and transfer it to a platter.

Serve with crackers or chips