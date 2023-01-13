Health and Fitness Coach Robert “Super-mann” Blount shares the importance of stretching as well as helps demonstrate a few basic warm-up stretches.

10 Benefits Of Stretching:

  1. Prepares the body for the stress of exercise.
  2. Decreases muscle stiffness and increases range of motion.
  3. May reduce your risk of injury.
  4. Helps relieve post-exercise aches and pains.
  5. Improves posture.
  6. Helps reduce or manage stress.
  7. Reduces muscular tension and enhances muscular relaxation.
  8. Improves mechanical efficiency and overall functional performance.
  9. Promotes circulation.
  10. Decreases the risk of low-back pain.