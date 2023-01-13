Health and Fitness Coach Robert “Super-mann” Blount shares the importance of stretching as well as helps demonstrate a few basic warm-up stretches.
10 Benefits Of Stretching:
- Prepares the body for the stress of exercise.
- Decreases muscle stiffness and increases range of motion.
- May reduce your risk of injury.
- Helps relieve post-exercise aches and pains.
- Improves posture.
- Helps reduce or manage stress.
- Reduces muscular tension and enhances muscular relaxation.
- Improves mechanical efficiency and overall functional performance.
- Promotes circulation.
- Decreases the risk of low-back pain.