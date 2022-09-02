(Loving Living Local)- Carrie Ann, owner of The Grove shares about the vendors and items you can expect to see this weekend.

The Grove is a fresh new, fabulous, funky multi-vendor boutique in downtown Shreveport. On their opening weekend in July, The Grove featured 26 vendors, and more have come on board since. The Grove is a unique shopping experience with several stalls occupied by different artists and sellers but with the convenience of only one check out.

The spacious 8,000 square foot open warehouse space is divided into stalls beautifully and creatively with painted wood pallets. Walking through, you see a plethora of merchandise ranging from home accessories, jewelry, fashion, baby goods, and even holiday decor.

Carrie Ann, says they are not done growing yet! There are about twelve vendor spaces left and she is looking for talented artists, local potters, and maybe even a few artificial florists.

However, The Grove does have unique business hours and they are not open every day. Carrie Ann explains that they will be open the first Friday weekend and the third weekend of every month. In addition to the fresh and fun shopping experience, shoppers can also enjoy themed nights on the first Friday of each month. September’s theme is “The 80’s”, following the resounding success of their “70’s” themed grand opening in July.

The Grove is located at 107 Spring Street in downtown Shreveport, directly across from the Convention Center Parking Garage. Follow The Grove on Facebook to keep up with each month’s themed Friday. You can also reach out through email at Thegroveshreveport@gmail.com or call (318) 404-7293.

Photos from DowntownShreveport.com