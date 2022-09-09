(Loving Living Local)- Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, Preston Taylor is the producer and director of this upcoming event that will be taking place October 13th– October 15th at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall, Texas. Also joined by Daniel Duke, Director of Tourism and Cultural Arts for the City of Marshall.

Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall, Texas.

The Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards Ceremony will be held on October 16th. Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards is a country competition for country singers from all over the world. This year’s competition will have artists from over 17 different countries all over the world. According to Preston Taylor, country music is the biggest export of the United States.

Take a listen for yourself to some of the competitors that are going to be at the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards and purchase your tickets today!

Hear from some of the artists below:

Joe Fields:

Ingvar Olsen:

Hunter Leite:

Lyia Meta:

This event brings participants from around the world and audience members from across the nation to a small town in East Texas. Income from this influx of people is a significant part of the economy that keeps the small businesses in Marshall, Texas prosperous. The worldwide publicity that this event generates is a major boost to the future of tourism in Jefferson.

International musicians flock to Texas in the hopes of winning a Texas Sounds Award. A Texas Sounds award exerts a substantial positive influence on each musician’s career. Texas Sounds attract the best country artists from every nation.

Texas Sounds are produced by and are the major fundraising event for, East Texas Performing Arts, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Proceeds from the event, sponsorships, ticket sales, and merchandise/refreshment sales go directly to support ETPA

Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall, Texas is located at 110 East Houston Street.