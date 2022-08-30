(Loving Living Local)- Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer joins host Susan Kirton to advise about common injuries and illnesses during the back-to-school season.

Dr. Matt Young, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer at Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. The inclusive facility offers completely comprehensive medical care, treating both major and minor injuries. Whether you need imaging for a broken bone or testing for an infection, you can count on their team of expert staff and physicians to deliver the emergency care you deserve. The facility has since grown into a true pillar of the community and they are proud to serve Texarkana and its surrounding areas.

“Now that school is back in session we have a few things we want our children and parents to be aware of,” Dr. Young warned. Dr. Young emphasized the continued importance of adequate handwashing, covering sneezes with the inside of the elbow, and limiting the spread of germs.

Dr. Young also discussed common athletic injuries during this time and he wasn’t just talking about football. “I’m also talking about band, cheerleaders, and drill teams, they are all student-athletes,” Dr. Young stated. The most frequent student injuries doctors see include strains, sprains, concussions, and fractures, as well as ligament or tendon tears. “We have the ability to diagnose all of that, twenty-four/ seven, three hundred sixty-five, seven days a week,” Dr. Young added.

Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital offers full imaging services including x-ray, CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, and COLA Certified State Laboratory Testing. The facility prides itself on its state-of-the-art imaging and laboratory services and is dedicated to providing patients with high-quality, attentive emergency services and our imaging and laboratory capabilities are a crucial component of that mission. Every test and scan is evaluated by an expert team of physicians, radiologists, and technicians, ensuring you get the results you need faster and more efficiently.