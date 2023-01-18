(Loving Living Local)- It’s enrollment time again, and Southern University’s Dr. Joslin Mar-Dai Pickens, Chairperson of Communications and General Studies and Monica McEachin Ruffins, Dual Enrollment Coordinator explain the benefits of Dual Enrollment.

Being able to start your coursework while you are still in high school not only reduces the time it takes to earn your degree, you’re able to get a sneak peek at the college environment and help you to gain confidence as you make the transition to post-graduate education. If you miss January’s deadline, there’s another opportunity in March, so click here for more information about getting started.