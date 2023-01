Health and Fitness Coach Robert “Super-mann” Blount teaches Susan easy, everyday exercises to help keep your core and your back in shape. Blount demonstrates each exercise and how illustrates how many of them can be completed without fancy gym equipment and just ordinary household items. Blount explains how maintaining a healthy core affects your entire body, especially as you age.

Join us every Friday for Fit For Life Friday to get more tips and exercises from Robert “Super-Mann” Blount.