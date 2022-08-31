(Loving Living Local)- Glenn Baucom, owner of Screenmobile discusses all the services that his company provides.

Screenmobile offers a wide variety of products complete with installation. Products and services include but are not limited to window and door screens, solar screens, security screens, storm windows, patio covers, motorized shades, custom awnings, shutter treatments, as well as pet solutions.

Baucom explains that solar screens are thick black screens mounted to the outside of the window that prevents the sun from reaching the glass and transmitting heat into the room often saving money on cooling the home. “It is amazing, every single customer says the heat reduction is almost instantaneous. It really makes the room a lot easier to live in,” Baucom stated.

Security screens are stainless steel mesh with structural aluminum framing on the outside of the window. Baucom shares that security screens offer a needed sense of protection to many of his clientele.

Screenmoblie technicians personally measure, manufacture, and install the screens for your location. Because there’s no such thing as a standard size in the screening world, almost all screens are custom-sized and installed correctly for best performance. With their mobile service, Screenmobile can customize hard-to-fit screens on-site, and make any necessary adjustments to ensure everything works just right.

Baucom emphasized the level of personal attention customers get when they contact Screenmobile by stating that when you call it rings directly to his phone, “When you call that number, I answer the phone.” To get a quote or to discuss products, customers can request an estimate on the website, email nwlouisiana@screenmobile.com, or call (318) 333-5300.