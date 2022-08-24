SHREVEPORT, La. (Loving Living Local)- Roy’s Kids‘ founder, Mike Powell, collects large delivery of school supplies to help local children in need.

Roy’s Kids partnered with Citizens Bank & Trust Co., KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33 to help local kids in need succeed with the CB&T School Supply Drive. Roy’s Kids is a local volunteer-run charity based in Shreveport, Louisiana. Roy’s Kids collaborates with other charities throughout the year on various events to help local underprivileged children. “We’ll do whatever it takes to help as many children as possible have the fun childhood they deserve” the organization states on its website.

Powell was joined in the studio by Mark McKay, station general manager of KTAL NBC 6, and KMSS FOX 33, to receive donations dropped off at the station. “We’ve got a bunch of stuff in the lobby, it’s kind of overflowing,” said McKay. Powell and McKay note how often teachers must spend money out of their own pocket to properly supply their classrooms. Powell encourages teachers who need help or know of students who need help to reach out to Roy’s Kids directly.

Citizens Bank & Trust Co. discusses the school supply drive

The organization is generally known for its Christmas donation drives, Roy’s Kids strive to help families in a variety of ways including collecting school supplies, sponsoring birthday parties, and hosting an annual 5K and Block Party. They are also open to suggestions about other ways to give back to the community.

This year it is estimated that Roy’s Kids collected over $3800 in school supplies plus significant monetary donations. Powell says that this drive will have helped more kids than ever this year.

While the drive itself ended on August 12th, Powell says that he will never turn away donations. You can find more ways to donate or even volunteer your time on the website.