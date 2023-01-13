Tuition-free, public charter, Premier High School started with fifteen locations in Texas. With fifty-one campuses across Texas and Arkansas, Premier has equipped thousands of graduates with an education that opens opportunities after high school, whether that involves a path to higher education or exposure to meaningful careers. State Director Dennis Felton says, “It’s not one-size-fits-all when it comes to education.” Offering smaller classroom sizes for students and more one-on-one support, the college is open to students of all ages.
