POE, formerly Post Office Employees Credit Union, is partnering with Glow Up to raise money in support of breast cancer awareness.

Glow Up, founded by breast cancer survivor Gloria Gregs, works to provide medications and fill other needs for breast cancer patients in our local area.

Donations will be accepted at both POE branches during the month of October. They encourage you to donate and welcome you to stop in and learn more about POE.

Visit them online at poefcu.org or follow them on Facebook.