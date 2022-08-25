(Loving Living Local) – Nova’s Heart and Cornerstone Veterinary Hospital is helping us Clear the Shelters to serve pets of the homeless, Veterans, disabled, and low-income.

Nova’s Heart is a local non-profit organization that provides food, collars, leashes, and vaccinations. Vaccinations are given every Friday from 9 am to 12 pm for cats and dogs. If you are in need of these services please arrive before 11:30 am.

Dr. Caleb Killian is an outreach veterinarian with Cornerstone Veterinary Hospital that works closely with Nova’s Heart. “I go down once a month and help do a rabies clinic on site to help them, you know because rabies is a vaccine that the animals have to have legally yearly, so I help provide that for them, ” stated Dr. Killian.

Rabies clinic and vaccinations are on the 4th Wednesday of every month, administered by Dr. Caleb Killian unless otherwise posted on their Facebook page. Times are from 11 am to 1 pm but it is advised that you arrive as early as possible but no later than 12:30 pm. They do not make appointments.

Nova’s Heart office is in Hope House at 762 Austen Place in Shreveport. Hours of operation: Wednesday and Thursday 9 am – 12:30 pm and Friday 9 am-12 pm. Nova’s Heart is not a shelter but does work closely with local shelters.

Nova’s Heart always welcomes donations and volunteers to help pets in crisis. For more information call 318-900-8887 or email them at novashearts@yahoo.com.