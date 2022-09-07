(Loving Living Local)- Host, Susan Kirton was joined today by Memorial City Hall Performance Center Manager, Glenn Barnhart, to discuss their upcoming season of shows and how you can be involved.

This season’s line-up will include performances by Bill Haley and The Comets, Dale Watson and his Lonestars, Ruthie Foster, The Jersey Tenors, and The Dallas String Quartet. Comedy fans can laugh along during Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record”, and Conway & Loretta fans can enjoy a dynamic tribute from their very own grandchildren, Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty.

Season tickets for the 2022 -2023 Premier Series are now available as well as Memorial City Hall Performance Center memberships with varying benefit levels. Members receive special privileges and invitations to event receptions, discount pricing on all shows, and the same reserved seats for every show. They also get first dibs on tickets to special events before they go on sale to the general public. Further information and a complete calendar of events can be found on the website. Season tickets and individual tickets are available for purchase there as well.