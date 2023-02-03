(Loving Living Local)- Love. That’s the core of the ministry provided at New Greenwood Baptist Church, according to Pastor Bertrand M. Bailey, Jr., and Phillip Price. And they’re hoping that will be the key to bringing people back in the building, after a global pandemic that kept so many followers away.

God is about bringing people together and Pastor Bailey says that the pandemic caused many parishioners to change their habits. Offering programs that everyone can utilize will hopefully get them back into the fold. Supported by their rich musical ministry, their motto speaks for itself: “We Live. We Love. We Serve.”