The City of Marshall, Texas is being recognized by the Office of the Governor, Texas Music Office as a Texas Music Friendly Community. In celebration of this event, they are throwing a party at the City of Marshall Convention Center with performances by Trace Ellington; Duke Ellington’s grandson, Wes Jeans, and Pepper Holt!

The ceremony will be held on January 13, 2023, at the Marshall Convention Center and will be catered by Bear Creek Smokehouse. You can buy your tickets on Eventbrite and information about this event and other Marshall happenings can be found on the Visit Marshall website.