(Loving Living Local)- Host Susan Kirton takes a trip to the state fair to get the “tea” on the favorite foods this year. Marketing Director Russell Adams, gave Susan the five-star tour of the new crowd pleasers, the traditional favorites, and the more exotic contemporaries.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.