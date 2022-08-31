(Loving Living Local)- Louisiana Association for the Blind joined host Susan Kirton in the studio to demonstrate assistive technologies for the visually impaired.

Founded by the Lions Club as Shreveport Association for the Blind, Louisiana Association for the Blind (L.A.B.) has evolved from its original operation – training and employing the blind to make and sell brooms – to a multidimensional powerhouse for those with visual impairments. The association offers vision evaluations, children’s programs, independent living skills instruction, job training, and employment placement through their Community Services division.

Committed to reducing the 70 percent employment rate for those with visual impairments, Clients of L.A.B. are trained in marketable skills and matched with appropriate employers, allowing them to find satisfying work that leads to greater independence. L.A.B. also offers direct employment at their print shop, laser design and die division, copy paper division, and base supply stores at Barksdale Air Force Base and Fort Polk Army Base.

Advances in technology have greatly expanded the opportunities available and their Assistive Technology program is ever-evolving to meet changing workplace needs. Scanners, voice-to-text programs, electronic video magnifiers, and more enable clients to pursue a wide variety of careers.

Brian Patchett, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association for the Blind describes how the Closed Caption Television (CCTV) device helps those with decreased eyesight by projecting an enlarged copy of documents onto the television. Kirk Metzger, an assistive technology instructor for the Louisiana Association for the Blind, demonstrates how the OrCam increases independence for those with visual impairments. The OrCam can be seen in the video alerting Metzger of the presence of a woman in front of him and notifying him that his document was upside down as well as reading the document to him.

For 95 years, Louisiana Association for the Blind has worked tirelessly to help those with visual impairments achieve their best life. They couldn’t do it without the generous support of loyal donors. Please visit their website if you are interested in donating, would like to visit their online store, or looking to apply for an employment opportunity. You can also contact Louisiana Association for the Blind by calling (318) 635-6471 or emailing info@lablind.com.